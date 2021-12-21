Photos of the beautiful wife of the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George have popped up and are making waves online.
Meet Sam George's wife, Vera, who is stealing the show on social media on her birthday
Mrs Vera George appeared online in stunning photos and we couldn't stop staring.
The lovely photos are to mark her birthday as she turns a year older today December 21, 2021.
The viral photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.
To celebrate his wife, the MP has shared a touching message.
He wrote, "Bone of my Bone. Flesh of my Flesh. As you celebrate your birthday today, may your joy know no bounds. May your barn always be full and the desires of your heart be met. I celebrate you today and every day my Vera. Wife, Mother & Lover, happy birthday, Babes."
Check photos below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh