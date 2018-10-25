Meet the medical doctor who slays than your average slay queen

news

Did you ever think there is a correlation between medicine and fashion?

Dr Vanessa Aseye Atikpui has defied all odds to save lives and serve us awesome style tips simultaneously.

Vanessa is a qualified and practising medical doctor with over 3 years experience having worked at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and University of Ghana hospital.

She is the only daughter of her parents; Dr and Mrs Eli Kwesi Atikpui. The GTP ambassador is a proud Hopsan having attended Holy Child School. Vanessa who also schooled in China (Dalian Medical University), graduated as the youngest medical doctor at the age of 22 in her batch in Ghana for the 2015 year group.

The beautiful model has interests in photography, makeup and fashion designing. She has been on many health-related TV shows in Ghana and recently partnered with Millennium Marathon organisers as the official medical doctor for the event.

Check out 10 beautiful photos of the style influencer below:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.