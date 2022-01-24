Photos of the beautiful wife of actor Van Vicker have popped up and are making waves online.
Meet Van Vicker's wife, Adjoa Vicker, who is stealing the show on social media on her 45th birthday
We couldn't love Van Vicker and his wife less. Their love is beautiful.
The lovely photos are to mark her birthday as she turns 45 years old today, January 24, 2022.
The viral photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.
To celebrate his wife, the actor shared a touching message.
He wrote, "To my LEETURRA,
The first bday I spent with you was when you turned 17. Today you turn 45. It's a blessing to celebrate life with you year after year. You mean the world to me and our children.
Happy Birthday, Baby.
I love you, STILL.
From your husband
Van Vicker."
Check photos below:
