RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Meet Van Vicker's wife, Adjoa Vicker, who is stealing the show on social media on her 45th birthday

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

We couldn't love Van Vicker and his wife less. Their love is beautiful.

Adjoa Vicker
Adjoa Vicker

Photos of the beautiful wife of actor Van Vicker have popped up and are making waves online.

Recommended articles

The lovely photos are to mark her birthday as she turns 45 years old today, January 24, 2022.

The viral photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.

To celebrate his wife, the actor shared a touching message.

He wrote, "To my LEETURRA,

The first bday I spent with you was when you turned 17. Today you turn 45. It's a blessing to celebrate life with you year after year. You mean the world to me and our children.

Happy Birthday, Baby.

I love you, STILL.

From your husband

Van Vicker."

Check photos below:

Adjoa Vicker
Adjoa Vicker Pulse Ghana
Adjoa Vicker
Adjoa Vicker Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style Inspiration: 6 times Fella Makafui nailed the all-brown look

Fella Makafui

Let's inhale some beauty from actress Tracey Boakye on her birthday

Tracey Boakye