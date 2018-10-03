Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Melania served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast


Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast

She is indeed every 'FLOTUS'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast play

Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast

US First Lady, Melania Trump, arrived in Ghana yesterday' 2nd October, 2018.

Just when we thought the outfit she arrived with was everything beautiful, Donald's wife has hit our spine so hard again with chills with her costume to Cape Coast Castle and we are totally loving this.

For her first tourist strip in  Ghana, the Slovenian-American former fashion model wore a beautiful coffee brown button top with tan brown pants. Not only does she know what is in vogue, she has also mastered the art of colors as it reflects in her dashing appearance today.

Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast play

Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast

 

READ ALSO:Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress

Melania Trump paired her tour look a simple short block heel of similar shades of brown she is donned in to match her look. Not only does she nail all her  couture appearances but also plays the part of the style minimalist so well when needed. Her outfit is simple but entirely elegant. Let's just say Melania just gave us the best tour dress book ever.

Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast play

Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast

 

The tour will focus on promoting health care and tourism and also education programmes run by US foreign aid organization USAID.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

FLOTUS: Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress
Pulse Fashion: Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity styles to start the new month Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity styles to start the new month
Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African way Pulse Fashion Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African way
Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show with her stunning outfit Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show with her stunning outfit
Red Carpet Photos: Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were the best dressed celebrities at Miss Ghana 2018 Red Carpet Photos Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were the best dressed celebrities at Miss Ghana 2018
Ghana To The World: Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways Ghana To The World Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson and 3 other celebrity...bullet
3 Red Carpet Photos Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were the best...bullet
4 FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dressbullet
5 Ghana To The World Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Nana Akua copies Beyonce, slays the African waybullet
7 Pulse Fashion Meet the models with three breasts walk the...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Efya is not a slay queen but we love her...bullet
9 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana To The World Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways
Pulse Fashion Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choices
Pulse Fashion Meet the models with three breasts walk the Runway at Milan Fashion Week
Pulse Fashion This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn this year
Pulse Fashion Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores
Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere
Pulse Fashion 10 of Ghana’s best male fashion designers
Pulse Fashion Menaye Donkor’s iconic looks on the red carpet
Pulse Fashion 5 simple ways to wear a bralette
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo turn heads at Miss Malaika Fashion Show with her stunning outfit

Top Videos

1 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley celebrates her birthday with breathtaking photos.
Pulse Fashion This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn this year
Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores
Pulse Fashion Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores
Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere
 
Agbada Level These are the best traditional looks from the Merry Men premiere
X
Advertisement