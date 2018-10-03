Melania served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast

news

US First Lady, Melania Trump, arrived in Ghana yesterday' 2nd October, 2018.

Just when we thought the outfit she arrived with was everything beautiful, Donald's wife has hit our spine so hard again with chills with her costume to Cape Coast Castle and we are totally loving this.

For her first tourist strip in Ghana, the Slovenian-American former fashion model wore a beautiful coffee brown button top with tan brown pants. Not only does she know what is in vogue, she has also mastered the art of colors as it reflects in her dashing appearance today.

Melania Trump paired her tour look a simple short block heel of similar shades of brown she is donned in to match her look. Not only does she nail all her couture appearances but also plays the part of the style minimalist so well when needed. Her outfit is simple but entirely elegant. Let's just say Melania just gave us the best tour dress book ever.

The tour will focus on promoting health care and tourism and also education programmes run by US foreign aid organization USAID.