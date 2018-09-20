Menaye Donkor’s iconic looks on the red carpet

Here are some of Menaye Donkor's best red carpet looks.
This is not the first time the National Director for Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye has left our jaws widely opened with her beautiful fashion choices.
The 37-year-old’s fashion sense give us more joy than most things in the world. The wife of the celebrated Ghanaian player, Sulley Muntari, and mother to the adorable Jamal knows when to dress down stylishly and when to show off some skin.
READ ALSO: 5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram
Check out some of her outstanding red carpet looks and take style tips for your next event.
1.
View this post on Instagram
God is King!!! . |#MUG18| @missuniverseghanaorg . Last night was a dream come true and it wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have been possible without the love/support of my family & friends, my die hard team, I#emo#4oCZ##m extremely lucky to work with a group of dedicated and passionate individuals and to our sponsors, thank you for believing in the Miss Universe Ghana Brand. I#emo#4oCZ##m also very proud of all our QUEENS for working extremely hard throughout the competition and giving their very best last night. Ayeekoooo!! You are all confidently beautiful. Let#emo#4oCZ##s continue to support our new Queen!! She has now become an ambassador of our beautiful country and will go on to showcase Ghana to the rest of the world. Let#emo#4oCZ##s help promote and make our Nation great! X #emo#77iP##Always . . Make up @mzl4wson Skincare @shey_by_menaye Dress @yartelgh Styled by @officialkelvincent Photographer @twinsdntbeg
2.
3.
READ ALSO:5 simple ways to wear a bralette
4.
5.