Menaye Donkor’s iconic looks on the red carpet


Here are some of Menaye Donkor's best red carpet looks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Menaye Donkor's stunning look for Miss Universe Ghana 2018. play

It’s true. Once a queen, always a queen. International model and entrepreneur, Menaye Donkor stepped on the Miss Universe Ghana 2018 red carpet in a show-stopping gown by Ghanaian designer, Yartelgh.

This is not the first time the National Director for Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye has left our jaws widely opened with her beautiful fashion choices.

The 37-year-old’s fashion sense give us more joy than most things in the world. The wife of the celebrated Ghanaian player, Sulley Muntari, and mother to the adorable Jamal knows when to dress down stylishly and when to show off some skin.

Check out some of her outstanding red carpet looks and take style tips for your next event.

1.

View this post on Instagram

God is King!!! . |#MUG18| @missuniverseghanaorg . Last night was a dream come true and it wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have been possible without the love/support of my family & friends, my die hard team, I#emo#4oCZ##m extremely lucky to work with a group of dedicated and passionate individuals and to our sponsors, thank you for believing in the Miss Universe Ghana Brand. I#emo#4oCZ##m also very proud of all our QUEENS for working extremely hard throughout the competition and giving their very best last night. Ayeekoooo!! You are all confidently beautiful. Let#emo#4oCZ##s continue to support our new Queen!! She has now become an ambassador of our beautiful country and will go on to showcase Ghana to the rest of the world. Let#emo#4oCZ##s help promote and make our Nation great! X #emo#77iP##Always . . Make up @mzl4wson Skincare @shey_by_menaye Dress @yartelgh Styled by @officialkelvincent Photographer @twinsdntbeg

A post shared by Menaye Donkor *Psalm 91* (@menayedonkor) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#MUG17

A post shared by Menaye Donkor *Psalm 91* (@menayedonkor) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

