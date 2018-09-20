Menaye Donkor’s iconic looks on the red carpet

news

It’s true. Once a queen, always a queen. International model and entrepreneur, Menaye Donkor stepped on the Miss Universe Ghana 2018 red carpet in a show-stopping gown by Ghanaian designer, Yartelgh.

This is not the first time the National Director for Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye has left our jaws widely opened with her beautiful fashion choices.

The 37-year-old’s fashion sense give us more joy than most things in the world. The wife of the celebrated Ghanaian player, Sulley Muntari, and mother to the adorable Jamal knows when to dress down stylishly and when to show off some skin.

Check out some of her outstanding red carpet looks and take style tips for your next event.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.