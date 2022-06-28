Socialite cum musician, Mona Montrage popularly known as Hajia 4Real turned thirty years over the weekend and we love everything about the celebration.
#Monaat30: Best and worst dressed celebrities we saw at Hajia 4Real's party
Some looks were gorgeous and others were terrible.
To mark her big day, the award-winning broadcaster threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country. In attendance were various celebrities from both the media space and the entertainment industry.
For the whole celebration which was hashtagged #Monaat30, Hajia 4Real decked out arrays of stunning and glamorous looks which influenced the turn-up of the celebrities who attended the party.
It was a night of glam, and all the celebrities looked gorgeous and made bold fashion statements.
While some marvelled us, others were disappointing. Here are some of the best and worst dressed;
- Best-dressed
Hamamat
This is the cutest photo we have seen this week. The dress, the baby bump, the hair and the makeup were stunning.
Efya
It's been a while since Efya showed up glamourous and we love this red look.
Fella Makafui
This dress Fella wore is for the red carpet. It's beautiful.
Stonebwoy
It's how Stonebwoy went simple yet dapper for us. His style is decent.
- Worst-dressed
Mercy Eke
This game becomes difficult when someone who is the Queen of Slayers fails to impress. It seemed like Mercy had a bad day or she just wore something to show up. There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline whether it’s a good look or a bad look. Her body, makeup and hair are amazing but honestly, that's it.
Sister Derby
It seems the 'African Mermaid came with her own theme because seeing the outfit has us confused. The pant is nice but the cover-up strapless top didn't complement the look.
