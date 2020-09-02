Musicians, industry players and stakeholders gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre to witness this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards – and as well make it spicy with a bit of fashion and glamour.

One of the musicians we spotted on both days was "The One" songstress Efya.

The award-winning musician is a trendsetter and her million followers are always waiting to catch her on the next big trend.

Unfortunately, Efya couldn't catch our eyes with her first look on the red carpet. She is a trendsetter and so we expected her to do better.

However, her second look for the second day caught our attention.

Clad in a blue and black print ensemble, the actress took our breath away with the floor-sweeping cape that accompanied the jumpsuit. Her long hair, wild makeup and black heels made her look good.

We also loved her mauve combo outfit for her stage performance. The outfit fitted perfectly for the red carpet better than her first red dress.