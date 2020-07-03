Ruff Town Record new signee, Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly called Fantana is our style muse for today.

Knowing who Fantana is, a birthday photoshoot was a non-negotiable part of the whole birthday celebration.

As she turns 23, the young musician made sure she made a mark on this day.

Clad in a red show skin apparel, Fatana gave us a stunning long curly hairstyle and match her look with beautiful stiletto.

She further gave us a tube covering her breast with a matching blue jeans trouser. The life in her hairstyle and the smile she gave while posing for the camera is just amazing.

Her curvy figure stood out and made her look extremely gorgeous in her outfits.

She captioned her post, "Happy 23rd Birthday To Me! CAPO TANA DAY!

Pulse.com.gh wishes her a happy birthday. Check photos below and add your comments.

