Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie has welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Her announcement comes after she tied the knot with her high school mate from Achimota Senior High School.

At a private ceremony at Manet Ville in Accra, the two were joined by close family and friends to celebrate their marriage.

The musician has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy getting in the way of her style game.

Kaakie slayed like the slay queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

The ‘Obolo’ hitmaker was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera holding a red baby shoe on her bump.

Check photos below and share your comments with us.

