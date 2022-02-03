RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Naa Ashorkor continues her 'gram fashion streak in a beautiful black dress by Pistis

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how Naa Ashorkor does it to perfection.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor

Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do.

Recommended articles

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparel. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile. It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

We spotted actress cum broadcaster on the gram and we couldn't stop staring.

She stepped out in style while wearing a 'Melangebypistis' black dress. Adding the spark with the touch of African print fabric is just perfect for her to stay trendy.

Naa didn't disappoint with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

Check photos below:

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Osei Kwame Despite looks dapper in 'millionaire' tuxedo suit for his 60th birthday celebration [Photos]

Osei Kwame Despite

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Emelia Brobbey takes black dresses to next level with her sensational look

Emelia Brobbey

Boho Chic hippie clothes, maxi dresses for plus size

Boho Chic hippie clothes, maxi dresses for plus size