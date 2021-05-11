RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Naa Ashorkor oozes elegance and style in African print outfit

Berlinda Entsie

Naa Ashorkor has joined the celebrities that embraced ‘African print outfits’ and she did justice to the look.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

African fabric and prints are getting accepted all over the world as they seem to be making international and local fashion shows. Most people wear it to traditional events or weddings.

Today, ‘African print outfits’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a fashion trend and many of your favourite celebrities are rocking it effortlessly.

We spotted an amazing design on Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor on her usual hosting duties. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

The upper part of the outfit had a different print from the lower part. She mixed the fabric with a red fabric that matched her stilettos.

Naa added some spice by accessorizing her look with long earrings and a wristwatch. She paired the look with a stylishly pony hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her look elegant.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

‘African print outfits’ has never looked so good the way it did on Naa Ashorkor and we’re here for more.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

