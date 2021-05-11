Naa Ashorkor oozes elegance and style in African print outfit

Today, ‘African print outfits’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a fashion trend and many of your favourite celebrities are rocking it effortlessly.

We spotted an amazing design on Ghanaian actress, Naa Ashorkor on her usual hosting duties. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Pulse Ghana

The upper part of the outfit had a different print from the lower part. She mixed the fabric with a red fabric that matched her stilettos.

Naa added some spice by accessorizing her look with long earrings and a wristwatch. She paired the look with a stylishly pony hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her look elegant.

Pulse Ghana

‘African print outfits’ has never looked so good the way it did on Naa Ashorkor and we’re here for more.