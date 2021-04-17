Naa Ashorkor stuns in a beautiful mini dress for the weekend

It's no news that mini dresses look so amazing on every woman and one of the perfect outfits to help switch up look when you want to.

Hot mini dresses do magic to every woman's figure especially when she knows how to rock them properly. Mini dresses have always been a top pick for bold and stylish women who are willing to take risks when it comes to fashion.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, mini dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

Actress Naa Ashorkor is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Naa Ashorkor knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

The style icon is stepping into the weekend in a mini dress which left us feeling super inspired.

She paired the beautiful number with dangling accessories and we think the actress really had heads turning with her flawless makeup.

Her curly braids and smile as she poses for the camera got us awestruck.

Pulse Ghana