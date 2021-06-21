Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday slay is everything fashion-forward

To mark her big day, the award-winning broadcaster threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country. In attendance were various celebrities from both the media space and the entertainment industry.

One thing we couldn't stop starring was her outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in gold. Nana Aba decked out in an array of stunning look.

She was captured in a sparkling gold ensemble with a slit that showed her flawless legs. Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Nana Aba for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana