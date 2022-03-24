Nana Akua Addo sets Instagram ablaze with ‘Mrs Norman’ post

It’s no news that Nana Akua looks good in almost everything she wears. The actress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

She turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, Nana Akua Addo isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

One thing we also know is that the fashionista has been married for more than thirteen years now.

Although a lot is not said about her marriage, Nana Akua's new post is confirming she is officially a Mrs.

On the 'gram', she stunned us with a beautiful photo while in a with apparel.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in this black dress.

Nana Akua is popping her melanin beauty. Contoured to perfection, she accentuated her naturally striking features with smokey make-up.

She complemented the look with a body wave hairstyle that settles with the look.