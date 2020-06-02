Ghanaian style influencer and fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

In her last post, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

She is pictured in a see-through black sleeveless top paired with a black tattered jeans short. She styled her looks with a black stiletto matching her bag.

Nana Akua opted for mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her black sunglasses as posed for the camera.

This isn’t the first time she is stepping out after the lockdown and as usual, she didn’t disappoint her fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Check out the picture below: