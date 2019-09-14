Nana Addo Akua. Style. Fashion

Style icon, Nana Akua Addo has proven she is the Queen of Ghana's red carpet even though she didn't get nomination for this year's awards.

The actress, fashion designer and style icon has already won our hearts with her stunning look for the high anticipated fashion awards which has left Ghanaians and the fashion world speechless.

Over the past years, Nana Akua has been selective about the type of events she attends and whenever she steps on the red carpet, she steals all our attention and she becomes the talk of town on International platforms.

Nana Akua is wearing a gorgeous dress by foreign designer who goes by the name Carl Santiago. The dress features a layered silver petals designed to flaunt her silhouette. The fascinating part of the dress is the iconic eagles resting perfectly on her shoulders. Such a beauty piece of art merged with style to create an incredible look.

Check out dress below: