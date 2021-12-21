Nana Akua Addo's style moments we absolutely fell in love with in 2021

It’s no news that Nana Akua looks good in almost everything she wears. The actress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

She turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, Nana Akua Addo isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

The actress stole our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits this year. Whether bold or nude makeup, Nana Akua always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

Nana Akua has a way of making head turns when she steps out and we couldn't stop starring at these styles. We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year.

Pulse Ghana

