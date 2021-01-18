Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo undoubtedly the leading fashion icon in Ghana now.

She is always redefining celebrity looks including red carpet styles. Nana Akua stands out with all the numerous awards under her belt.

The icon is known for displaying great fashion sense and we are not surprised her daughters, Jesusa Menaye Dodowa and Ohemma Dokua are following suit. She definitely is training them to be as fashionable as she is.

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder but everyone is on the same page when it comes to children’s beauty. Their cheeks, long eyelashes and wide eyes can melt even the coldest of hearts.

Menaye Dodowa and Ohemma Dokua could possibly be amongst the most fashionable celebrity kids in the country. Their fashion ensembles are just perfect.

We love how they look and couldn’t wait to show them to you.

Check photos below:

Menaye Dodowa

Ohemma Dokuaa

Ohemma Dokuaa

Ohemma Dokuaa

Ohemma Dokuaa