The actress took some time off to have surgery after she re-injured her elbow from an accident she had in the year 2013.
Nana Ama McBrown goes 'wet' on the 'gram as she announces her comeback
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown decided to opt for a very hot concept to announce her comeback after months of ill-health.
Recommended articles
After months of healing, the beautiful actress is ready to grace the screens again.
Announcing her return on social media, Nana Ama stunned us with an orange outfit while standing under the shower.
Her hairstyle and flawless makeup brought out her beauty unapologetically. Details were considered when styling and executing these unique and exceptional looks.
She captioned her post, "The queen is back."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh