Nana Ama Mcbrown is giving us the androgyny chic vibes in this African print outfit

We are crushing on actress, Nana Ama McBrown’s impeccable fashion sense.

Nana Ama McBrown

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Actress Nana Ama McBrown is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted the actress and style influencer on the ‘gram and we love her style.

Nana Ama has mastered the art of rocking an African print dress with different prints and patterns effortlessly.

The host of the United Showbiz show always gives us something to look forward to every Saturday evening.

Last Saturday, she gave the androgyny chic vibes and we totally love it.

Nana Ama McBrown rocked African print pants with a high slit paired with a black blouse. She complimented the look with black heeled sandals that matched the outfit and rocked short hair that did not take the attention off the entire look.

Check photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Photo: Pulse Ghana

