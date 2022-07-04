RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nana Ama McBrown makes massive come back on the screen in glamourous outfits

Berlinda Entsie

Nana Ama McBrown has been gracing our screens with fantastic content.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has proven to be one of the best actresses the entertainment industry has had. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

The celebrity mother is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

When it comes to combining luxury items with Ghanaian brands, Mr Agyekum McBrown is an expert.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

The style icon is making a comeback on the screen as she got us startled with her looks.

Nana Ama first made a queenly appearance while wrapped with kente and scarf. Between the gold accoutrements, white wrapped white lace and the Ahenema pair of slippers, this appearance is classic Mrs Agyeman.

Then she changes into a shimmering nude long dress paired with pants.

Nana Ama McBrown totally knocked our socks off when she paired the outfit with ponytail tresses and makeup.

If you’re seriously ready to outshine everyone at an event, we advise you to bookmark this look for when the need arises.

Check the photos and video below:

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
How Nana Ama McBrown showed up on the screen after a long break
How Nana Ama McBrown showed up on the screen after a long break Pulse Ghana
How Nana Ama McBrown showed up on the screen after a long break
How Nana Ama McBrown showed up on the screen after a long break Pulse Ghana
How Nana Ama McBrown showed up on the screen after a long break
How Nana Ama McBrown showed up on the screen after a long break Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie

