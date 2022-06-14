Nana Ama McBrown poses in elegant photos on the 'gram after a long break

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has proven to be one of the best actresses the entertainment industry has had. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

The celebrity mother is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

After a long break, the actress is gracing our timeline with elegant photos and we love them.

She was captured in a violet and orange combo from designer Royal Couture.

The actress always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and Nana Ama does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements at any event, check out these photos from the actress.

Pulse Ghana

