Nana Ama McBrown wore 5 different outfits to celebrate her 45th birthday [Photos]

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

The movie star is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Nana Ama is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her. She sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

The TV presenter cum fashionista turned 45 on Monday, August 15, 2022, and celebrated the milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially on the 'gram.

Nana Ama McBrown set tongues wagging with her birthday photos. She went for five different sets of shoots and gave us more than enough photos to watch and admire on her timeline.

Contoured to perfection, she accentuated her naturally striking features with flawless makeup.

She captioned one of her posts, "This Age I can Only Trust You God. 45 is A Good Feeling."

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Nana Aba for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana