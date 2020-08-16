The actress turned 43 on 15th August and in marking it, she dropped a bare feet birthday photos in which she was wearing an above the knee African-print dress with fur at the edges.

Nana Ama McBrown look for 43rd birthday

Later in the day yesterday, the actress stepped out for a birthday outreach to visit veteran actors Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono, Grace Nortey (Maama Dzata) and Emmanuel Armah, to donate cash and some items to them. For that, the actress wore an all-white lace blouse paired with a pair of trousers and of course with a white nose mask.

Nana Ama McBrown and daughter on 43rd birthday outreach

In the evening, Nana Ama McBrown showed up in a golden dress for her TV show on UTV and she looked elegant once in again. So in all, she served us three birthday looks, check them out below.

