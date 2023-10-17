Nancy Isime's dazzling display of royalty at the EMY Africa Awards

Nancy Isime's choice of attire was nothing short of remarkable. Adorned in a beautiful Ghanaian kente wrap, she embodied the essence of Ghana's rich cultural heritage.

Her short haircut, which matched the tradition of Ghanaian queen mothers, served as a perfect complement to the royal kente.

Queen mothers often cut their hair to signify their esteemed royal status, and Nancy's haircut made her an honorary queen for the evening.

What truly stole the show were the exquisite beads that graced Nancy's ensemble.

These beads were not just accessories; they were a display of royalty.

Her head was adorned with large, ornate beads, some cascading down her neck, while others wrapped elegantly around her arms.

The piece de resistance was the royal beads encircling her ankles, adding a regal touch to her outfit.

The beads around her waist were carefully selected to be a perfect centerpiece of her ensemble.

As she posed for photos, holding a golden staff, she exuded an air of majesty that was hard to miss.

The rings and beads she wore featured Adinkrah symbols, further enhancing the authenticity of her Ghanaian attire.

But it wasn't just her attire that captivated the audience. In a heartwarming video message, Nancy extended her greetings to the people of Ghana.

Speaking in Twi, the Akan language, she showcased her genuine affection and respect for the people of Ghana.

This gesture resonated deeply with the audience and was met with heartfelt appreciation.

Nancy Isime's portrayal of the royal Ghanaian look was nothing short of perfection.

As a Nigerian actress, she effortlessly blended her culture with that of Ghana, creating a beautiful fusion that celebrated the richness of African traditions.