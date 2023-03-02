Nigeria's Toyin Lawani left us gasping for breath with her pot and spoons outfit [Photos]

Of course, nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

The actress turned 41 and she is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; glamming all the way in unconventional outfits.

The fashionista always steals our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Toyin always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

She has a way of making head turns when she steps on the red carpet and we couldn't stop staring at these styles. We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year.

Ms Lawani is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, the 'King of fashion' isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

On the 'gram, the actress wore a silver outfit in the shape of a pot and spoons. The outfit was artistically designed such that the spoons covered her upper part while the pot covered her lower part. Then she used part of the pot as a hat.

Toyin took to her social media page to explain the meaning and inspiration behind her outfit.

While wishing herself a happy birthday, she explained that the silver colour signifies modernity, wealth, glamour, fortune, royalty, and many good things that are about to happen.

"It’s the king of fashions day and we will be sharing amazing fashion innovations never seen before for #KOF41 song and video dropping soon 👑👑👑👑," she captioned her post.

The makeup that accompanied the look has a life of its own.

We are not exaggerating when we say Toyin knows how to make fashion statements anytime she steps out. Check her photos below:

