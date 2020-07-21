One watch at Nikki Samonas’s Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, Nikki knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, hosting an event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nikki always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram and we couldn't wait to show them to you.

Nikki served yellow apparel showing her cleavage and boobs.

Her flawless makeup and hairstyle complement her look perfectly.

Check photos below:

Nikki Samonas

