Ghanaian musician, KiDi gave us fashion lovers and industry players a spectacular opening performing at the 2019 Glitz Style Awards.

Dennis Nana Dwamena was known by his stage name KiDi did only get the audience on their feet but gave onlookers an amazing sight as he spotted a yellow jacket and matching trousers.

The young star has always been in good books; best-dressed celebrity ever since he became a household name.

He is a style influencer and we can’t wait to replicate this classic look. The show-stopping apparel had white strips which matched with his shoes.

Check out his looks below and share your comments below.

