RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Obaapa Christy: 7 photos that prove the gospel musician is a portrait of modest fashion

Berlinda Entsie

We love how Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy is stepping out on her birthday.

Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand, hence, Ghanaian musicians are now leading the fashion industry more than any.

Recommended articles

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Obaapa Christy is our style influencer for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

The award-winning musician is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The celebrity mother owns a boutique and she is among the few celebrities who double as a successful entrepreneur.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Obaapa Christy always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the gospel musician does it flawlessly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

The stunning beauty turns a year older today and still looks as beautiful and vibrant as ever.

And it's all possible because of Your incredible love and mercies, God.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "Today, I go down on my knees to thank you from the depths of my soul for blessing me so lavishly with Your choicest blessings!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

On her birthday, Obaapa Christy is glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the musician a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Jackie Appiah

Wedding guest? Jackie Appiah has the perfect outfit inspiration for the role

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah just took gowns to next level with these sensational looks

Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy: 7 photos that prove the gospel musician is a portrait of modest fashion