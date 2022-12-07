Obaapa Christy: 7 photos that prove the gospel musician is a portrait of modest fashion

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Obaapa Christy is our style influencer for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

The award-winning musician is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The celebrity mother owns a boutique and she is among the few celebrities who double as a successful entrepreneur.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Obaapa Christy always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the gospel musician does it flawlessly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

The stunning beauty turns a year older today and still looks as beautiful and vibrant as ever.

And it's all possible because of Your incredible love and mercies, God.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "Today, I go down on my knees to thank you from the depths of my soul for blessing me so lavishly with Your choicest blessings!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

On her birthday, Obaapa Christy is glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the musician a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Pulse Ghana

