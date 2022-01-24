Oheneyere Gifty Anti wore 7 different outfits to celebrate her 52nd birthday

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti is among the great TV personalities with an elegant sense of fashion. She never seizes the opportunity to rock stylish African print dresses for her TV shows and other events.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

The mother turned 52 on January 23, 2022, and celebrated the milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti set tongues wagging with her birthday photos.

She went for three different sets of shoots but had unique photos in seven different outfits.

Contoured to perfection, she accentuated her naturally striking features with mild makeup.

She captioned one of her posts, "Ok now this is 52!!

Like a tree planted by the waters, my leaves are forever green!!

Yes, they may whither sometimes, but fresh leaves always pop up!! Stronger and more beautiful!!"

Pulse Ghana

