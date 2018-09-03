Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis

Okyeame Kwame showed up at the Glitz Style Awards and all we could think of was a Kumawood version of Black Panther. This was totally not OK!
The Ghanaian musician has proven over the years that he has the ability to make local style work. There are times when he does corporate with a local tie or casual with his shorts and sneakers getting a local inspiration touch.
On Saturday night, September 1, 2018, the ‘Woso’ hitmaker could not get his usual foreign plus local combo right, looking like a poor version of a character from the popularly known Black Panther movie.
Okyeame should, however, get some accolades for having confirmed that every piece in his outfit and outlook on the night was sourced locally.
But that is no excuse to look like this on a night when he could have channelled his inner fashion sense to make it.
Making a verdict of whether Okyeame Kwame’s outfit was a hit or miss for the 2018 Glitz Style Awards, that was a TOTAL MISS.
So I called @urtailorstailor and I said "I want to go to this year's glitz fashion awards in a tuxedo but that is expected of everyone. So I want to put on a kente cloth. However, that is also expected. So what can we do to fuse these two very different cultural styles?" Then he said "I have an idea!" And voila!!!! Ta-da!!! He gave me this ensemble!!! Truly #madeinghana and very avant-garde as Madam Joyce Ababio said to me yesterday. Thank u @hamidvijay for accessorizing me as always. Brothers, you are appreciated!! .... @pmboakye @horsemanshoes
Yeah, we know Wakanda is fictional but you get it, right?