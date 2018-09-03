Pulse.com.gh logo
Okyeame Kwame’s outfit was a total miss for the Glitz Awards


Okyeame Kwame showed up at the Glitz Style Awards and all we could think of was a Kumawood version of Black Panther. This was totally not OK!

Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis play

Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis

Okyeame Kwame may arguably Ghana’s Rap Dacta (rap doctor). However, based on his dress for the 2018 Glitz Style Awards, he is no slay doctor (if that is even a thing).

The Ghanaian musician has proven over the years that he has the ability to make local style work. There are times when he does corporate with a local tie or casual with his shorts and sneakers getting a local inspiration touch.

On Saturday night, September 1, 2018, the ‘Woso’ hitmaker could not get his usual foreign plus local combo right, looking like a poor version of a character from the popularly known Black Panther movie.

READ MORE: Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our fashionable couple for this week

 

Okyeame should, however, get some accolades for having confirmed that every piece in his outfit and outlook on the night was sourced locally.

But that is no excuse to look like this on a night when he could have channelled his inner fashion sense to make it.

Making a verdict of whether Okyeame Kwame’s outfit was a hit or miss for the 2018 Glitz Style Awards, that was a TOTAL MISS.

Check out photos of the outfit.

2018 @glitzafrica Awards Red Carpet moments || @okyeamekwame

A post shared by Phylx Akakpo (@iamphylx) on

 

Yeah, we know Wakanda is fictional but you get it, right?

