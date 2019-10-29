Titled the Timeless Collection, it is inspired by stylish women whom the designer looks up to. From her Grandmother a former, Miss Gold Coast to her mother, a prolific fabric merchant, the collection celebrates the timeless love for fashion in her own family.

It also doubles as a capsule collection consisting of 20 outfit made with wax-textiles also known as African prints which despite its Indonesian origins has become a symbol of identity for West Africans especially.

“To beautifully portray our inspiration onto our designs we chose Beautiful and delicate accessories to embellish the pieces,

We reflect luxury and uniqueness in making of our pieces,” says the outstanding Ophelia Okyere-Darko, creative director of the titular womenswear label.

Already receiving popular acclamation and reviews, the collection consists of detailed belts, embellished necklines, oversized pants, whimsical coats and ecstatic print skirts.

Ghanaian actress & OAP, Joselyn Dumas & Regina Van-Helvert have been seen wearing different looks from the collection at various events.

If you are interested in the collection, one can purchase pieces from the Flagship store, Ist Floor Sarah’s Fabric Building, Osu and Viva Concept store, East Legon or make orders online.

Ophelia Crossland A/W 19 Timeless Collection freezes the element of Time

Makeup @alexandrinamakeup

Hair @redgingerforhair

Model @missdake

Photography @gilbertasante

Styled by @urtailorstailor.official