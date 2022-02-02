RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Osei Kwame Despite looks dapper in 'millionaire' tuxedo suit for his 60th birthday celebration [Photos]

Berlinda Entsie

Owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame ‘Despite is one of the richest men in the country at the moment.

The successful businessman is marking his 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022, and he is doing it with all the pomp and pageantry he is known for.

He is a drive for everything fashion and luxury. He is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

Osei Kwame style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via the various Despite media platforms.

Today, however, he decided to stun us in a colourful tuxedo suit while standing by one of his luxurious cars.

The look our attention and we can't help but show them to you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Osei Kwame Despite a happy birthday.

Osei Kwame Despite
Osei Kwame Despite

Berlinda Entsie

