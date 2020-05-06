In the Ashante society, a stool denotes the social status of its owner and as such, is the principal symbol of a chief’s political power and authority, along with highly-prized animal skins such as leopard pelts.

Today, the Asantehene Osei Tutu II has turned 70 and he is hence receiving all of the best wishes from people from all walks of life.

Known for exhibiting great culture in terms of his fashion sense, we take you through the fashion side of the Osei Ashanti King.

Check his photos below:

His usual Kente cloth for various occasions.

The Asantehene is one Ghanaian who takes the country's Kente to display. He is spotted on numerous occasions displaying the fabric.

Otumfuo in his usual Kente

His outfit while playing golf

It is rare to see the Asantehene in a different outfit but when duty demands, he fulfils.

Adorned in his Lacoste and trousers together with his cap, he displays his love for the golf game and dresses to suit the occasion.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene in suit

Aside from his Kente, one of his outfit put on display is his suit.

He wears this when attending various formal occasions and as usual, he looks amazing in them.

Otumfuo in suit

His "batakari kesie" outfit

This is done on rare occasions. Usually worn during the funeral of a chief or a person belonging to the royal family, the Asantehene display the "batakari kesie" outfit showing how intense the situation is.

The outfit is also believed to be imbued with spiritual powers to protect the Asantehene during war. Many rituals are performed before he wears this outfit.