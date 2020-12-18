Picking what to wear for your events or outings should not be a hassle. But you sure have to look good if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend.

One person who has graced our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles is actress Salma Mumin.

She goes the extra mile by showing off some skin in skimpy dresses and rocking them like a pro with matching hairstyle and flawless face beat.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Did you also know, Salma owns a fashion brand, Lure? She is among the few celebrities who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

Since becoming a household name, Salma has never disappointed us with her acting skills or fashion sense.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Salma's wardrobe.

