Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways


Ghana To The World Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to design new uniforms for British Airways

  • Published:
play

Savile Row tailoring expert, Ozwald Boateng OBE, a British fashion designer of Ghanaian descent, is to be the next in an auspicious line-up of British designers to develop uniforms for the airline.

Boateng, who is known for bringing a modern contemporary twist to the classic British institution of tailoring, will be designing a collection for the airline’s 32,000 employees who wear a uniform as part of their role.

The new uniform will form an important part of the airline’s celebrations for its Centenary next year.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive, stated, “Our uniforms have been an iconic symbol of our brand throughout our 100-year history and our partnership with Ozwald will take us forward to the next chapter in our journey.”

READ ALSO : Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores

“At a time when we’re investing for customers, new uniforms are a visual representation of investment in our people and we want them to feel proud when they wear the new uniform.”

Ozwald Boateng OBE, indicated his excitement about creating this new uniform for British Airways.

play

 

It is important for him to create something that makes all of British Airways’ 32,000 uniform-wearing employees across the world excited, at the same time as enabling him to really demonstrate his skills as a designer.

According to him, British Airways is investing £4.5 billion over the next five years and the uniform adding that the design will form part of that, “so I’m looking forward to taking a uniform and refining it into a collection.”

Ozwald started his career in fashion in 1986 and became the first tailor to host a catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week. As well as being the youngest tailor to open a store in Savile Row, Ozwald was the Creative Director at Givenchy Homme from 2002 to 2006.

play

 

Boateng, who launched his first womenswear collection this year, will be working closely with the airline’s employees throughout the development process, from shadowing them to understand their roles and how the uniforms need to perform, to design, testing and final delivery.

British Airways has worked with a number of famous names throughout its history to design its uniforms. These include Paul Costelloe, Roland Klein, Baccart Weatherall, Hardy Amies, and Julien MacDonald, the designer of the airline’s current uniform.

British Airways’ is investing £4.5 billion pounds for its customers over the next five years, investment includes the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft. The airline will also be introducing a new Club World seat with direct aisle access next year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choices Pulse Fashion Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choices
Pulse Fashion: Meet the models with three breasts walk the Runway at Milan Fashion Week Pulse Fashion Meet the models with three breasts walk the Runway at Milan Fashion Week
Pulse Fashion: This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn this year Pulse Fashion This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn this year
Pulse Fashion: Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores Pulse Fashion Spanish Minister proposes tax on trying out clothes in stores
Pulse Fashion: 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere
Agbada Level: These are the best traditional looks from the Merry Men premiere Agbada Level These are the best traditional looks from the Merry Men premiere

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Meet the models with three breasts walk the Runway at...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Efya is not a slay queen but we love her fashion choicesbullet
3 Pulse Fashion This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amiherebullet
5 Social Media Week Shatta Wale launches Reign album merchandise...bullet
6 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion 10 of Ghana’s best male fashion designersbullet
9 Pulse Fashion Menaye Donkor’s iconic looks on the red carpetbullet
10 Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere
Pulse Fashion 10 of Ghana’s best male fashion designers
Pulse Fashion Menaye Donkor’s iconic looks on the red carpet
Pulse Fashion 5 simple ways to wear a bralette
Pulse Fashion 5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram
Akpene Diata Hoggar Check out 8 gorgeous photos of Miss Universe Ghana 2018
Pulse Fashion Ruth Quarshie ended her Miss Universe reign with a gorgeous golden dress
Pulse Fashion Muntari, Menaye and son stole the show at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana
Red Carpet Photos Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana
Social Media Week Shatta Wale launches Reign album merchandise at Social Media Week Accra

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
4 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

Chris Kata's  stunning look for the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion 5 simple ways to wear a bralette
Pulse Fashion 5 times Wendy Shay posted saucy photos on Instagram
Fashion The boyfriend blazer is back with a bang and here's how to style it (Photos)
DIY A simple DIY to revamp your old denim skirt
X
Advertisement