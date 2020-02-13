Business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite is the happiest daddy today, February 13, 2020, as his first son, Kennedy Osei ties the knot in a lovely ceremony.

Kennedy, a style icon and entrepreneur just like his cedi billionaire daddy and his lovely bride, Tracy are trending on social media after photos and videos of their lavish wedding surfaced online.

Check out more photos of the celebrity groom below ahead of the official wedding photos.

Meet Osei Kwame Despite's son

Meet Osei Kwame Despite's son

Meet Osei Kwame Despite's son

Meet Osei Kwame Despite's son

Meet Osei Kwame Despite's son

Watch highlights from Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy Osei's wedding to Tracy.