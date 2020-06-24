Just recently, popular Ghanaian fashionista, Richmond Brown popularly known as Osebor made headlines with is 'Skirt' fashion statements.

Despite being ridiculed, the fashionista was undeterred as he continued the trend of giving birth to a culture where men wore skirt in Africa.

The appearance although is not the African style, it is very popular in Scotland and it's christened the Scottish Kilt traditional outfit.

Nigerians were overwhelmed while they saw the fashionista in his skirt and one of their popular male celebs, Uti Nwachukwu photoshopped Osebor's photo with his head to see how he looked in a skirt.

This time, Osebor has given birth to a Ghanaian joining the men in skirt culture.

Ghanaian musician and dancer, Mr Drew over the weekend stunned us with his skirt and top outfit styled by Osebor.

Adorned in a black long sleeve shirt, the songwriter finished his look with the popular pleated skirt and a black shoe.

His appearance perhaps was fit for the occasion since it gave him easy access for all his dance moves.

