Photos: TV3's Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah looks so damn chic on her birthday

Today (June 08, 2021) marks the fashionista’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

The news anchor went all bright in this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the high-slit dress with a touch of African print fabric on the cleavage to flaunting her beautiful legs in the nude stilettos.

We love how she kept the rest of her accessories and flawless makeup minimal just like a pro.

Nana Akua's outfit has all the elements it needed to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with them.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the award-winning broadcaster a happy birthday. Drop your favourite emoji for the style icon.

Pulse Ghana