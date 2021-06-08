RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Photos: TV3's Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah looks so damn chic on her birthday

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah
Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah Pulse Ghana

Media personality, Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Recommended articles

Today (June 08, 2021) marks the fashionista’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

The news anchor went all bright in this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the high-slit dress with a touch of African print fabric on the cleavage to flaunting her beautiful legs in the nude stilettos.

We love how she kept the rest of her accessories and flawless makeup minimal just like a pro.

Nana Akua's outfit has all the elements it needed to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with them.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the award-winning broadcaster a happy birthday. Drop your favourite emoji for the style icon.

Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah
Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah
Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]