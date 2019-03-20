Menaye Donkor wife of footballer Sulley Muntari is a celebrity in her own rights. The CEO OF Miss Universe Ghana is a Canadian born Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist.

She is also the brains behind the beauty brand SHEY and an acumen businesswoman. Not forgetting a wonderful wife and a super mom.

READ ALSO: Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption

All these and more she does effortless whilst looking flawless. Happy Birthday Menaye Donkor Muntari, our timeless beauty queen.