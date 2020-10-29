As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month and was also dubbed #PinkOctober, several Ghanaian celebrities and media personalities showed their support for the cause.

It is a fashion rule for every woman to have that pink apparel in their wardrobe especially in October as the world creates awareness about Breast Cancer and its danger.

This definitely the best time to wear pink dresses to support the movement and encourage family and friends to get screened.

While institutions and organisation are organising free breast cancer screening and education the populace about stigmatization, our favourite female celebs have joined the course with their stunning pink outfits.

They are indeed teaching us how to have that pink slay either on the red carpet, date night or even for casual looks.

Here are some inspirations for you.

Zynnel Zuh

Berla Mundi

Salma Mumin

Joselyn Dumas