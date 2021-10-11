RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Pulse Influencer Awards: Check out how your favourite influencers stepped on the red carpet

The maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards (2021) was lit and influencers didn't come to play.

Pulse Ghana celebrated some influencers in Ghana who use their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving others forward.

The event came off on Saturday night at the premises of Pulse Ghana in East Legon, Accra.

It appeared that the hidden theme was "Street Urban", hence, almost everyone stepped on the red carpet with a melange of creativity.

Check below for all the fashion details on the day:

Meetannie
Meetannie Pulse Ghana
Cwabeniiade and Cookie
Cwabeniiade and Cookie Pulse Ghana
Annyjustnow
Annyjustnow Pulse Ghana
Made in Ghana
Made in Ghana Pulse Ghana
Aewura art
Aewura art Pulse Ghana
Ameyaw Debrah
Ameyaw Debrah Pulse Ghana
Kweku GH
Kweku GH Pulse Ghana
Kwame Nkrumah Jr
Kwame Nkrumah Jr Pulse Ghana
Dr Nuellie
Dr Nuellie Pulse Ghana
Richee
Richee Pulse Ghana
Zubaidah and Eddy Acquah
Zubaidah and Eddy Acquah Pulse Ghana
Transforma
Transforma Pulse Ghana
Octoblien and Sensei
Octoblien and Sensei Pulse Ghana
Kianni
Kianni Pulse Ghana
majestytwins
majestytwins Pulse Ghana
Sweetapple
Sweetapple Pulse Ghana
iamcharllycolegh
iamcharllycolegh Pulse Ghana

