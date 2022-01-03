Over the past years, the Ghanaian red carpet has been dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play.
Pulse Picks:Top 10 stylish male celebrities of 2021
When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.
However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.
The best dressed male celebrities are those stylish gentlemen who constantly appear dapper and well put together as they strut down the red carpet prior to movie premieres, at awards shows, or in photo shoots on their social media accounts.
For inspiration on how to dress well in 2022, check out these style influencers:
Stephen Appiah
Toosweet Annan
James Gardiner
Fiifi Coleman
Kennedy Osei
Andy Dosty
Giovanni Caleb
Okyeame Kwame
Aaron Adatsi
Sarkodie
