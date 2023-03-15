Rebecca Akufo-Addo: First Lady's decent fashion sense is a lesson to all Ghanaian women

She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Much as we love her humanitarian initiatives, we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo is among the few Ghanaian women who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

Assuming office on January 7, 2017, Mrs Akufo-Addo has made her presence felt with her voice, beauty and high fashion sense.

She has redefined power dressing with her bold and radiant African print fashion styles before and after her stay in the Flagstaff house.

As a true African, the First Lady has consistently shown her love and passion to promote her country during state functions with her flawless appearance, always looking regal in African Prints.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Whatever the occasion, Her Excellency, Rebecca Akufo -Addo manages to get noticed and make a memorable, sophisticated statement while supporting her husband, President Akufo-Addo.

Let’s take a look at some of Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

Check the photos below:

