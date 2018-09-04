news

The Glitz Style Awards and African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award was held over the weekend, September 1st, 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Ghana and Eko Hotel and Suites, Nigeria, respectively.

We must admit, social media has never been exciting than this last weekend after the flood of photos of stunning looks from both Africa Magic Choice and Glitz Africa red carpet. It was all a battle of the slayers.

Whiles Nigerian stars shut it down for the AMVCA, Ghanaian stars also brought their A-game to Glitz Style Awards. We know Nigerians can slay for the gods but our Ghanaian stars also have the sauce.

We are looking at 3 of our best outfits we saw at both Glitz Style Awards and African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

Becca, Rosemond Brown and Zynnell Zuh are three of our favorite looks from the Glitz Style Awards. Becca rocked a stunning African print dress with some satin embellishment across the costumes.

Rosemond brown also wowed us in a black elegant gown not forgetting Zynnell's lovely gown.

The 2018 AMVC Awards equally saw eye-popping costumes. Actress Rita Dominic, 2018 Big Brother Naija mate biri Oluwabusayomi, TV presenter Bolanle Olukanni were also 3 of our favourit looks from the red carpet.

Rita Dominic in a lovely blue dress, Oluwabusayomi redefined ball-gowns and Bolanlealso gave us chills with her outfit.

All these celebrities slayed to their various events but we leave you to the big question : Red carpet appearances at the AMVC vs Glitz Style .