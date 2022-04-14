Rich wife: Tracy Osei is serving the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations [Photos]

The Ghanaian fashion illustrator, who now turns 26, after her star-studded wedding with her husband, has welcomed their first twins a few months ago.

As she marks her birthday, Kennedy Osei, her husband, has taken to his social media page to wish her and showered love and kind words on her life.

He wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE @aprilsveriown

You always make the world more beautiful just by being in my world. May God bless you for all the love and joy you bring into my life and our family as a whole. I hope I am able to make your birthday as fun-loving, unforgettable, and wonderful as you are. Enjoy it to the fullest Odo yewu."

Tracy is a fashion illustrator and she is known for styling herself during her wedding.

Tracy owns a fashion brand, "Kency by Avo" and she is among the few rich wives who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

The mother-of-twins is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning ensembles.

On the 'gram', she released some breathtaking photos to commemorate the day.

In one theme, she was captured in a sparkling green with a touch of blue ensemble showing real beauty.

Then she went for a sparkling purple corset outfit while catching all the attention on the gram.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements at any event, check out these styles inspired by Mrs Tracy Osei.

Pulse Ghana