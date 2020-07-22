Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has flaunted her killer curves in the beautiful apparel and we just can’t stop staring at her.

She just posted photos of herself in a one-piece gold swimwear and social media users are amazed.

Salma posed seductively, showing off her spotless derriere, hips and legs.

She went saucy and wet with her stiletto laced from her ankle right to her thighs.

While the views behind her are breathtaking, we love her gold long hair and flawless makeup too.

Aside from that, the actress cum entrepreneur look like a real chic with her glasses.

Check photos below.

