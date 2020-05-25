The festivity in one way or another unveils a lot of fashion inspiration for ladies all over the world especially the modest looks.

Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, these style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with her clothing styles in the country.

From the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia to Media Personality, Ayisha Yakuba then to Actress, Emelia Brobbey, we are amazed by their stunning looks for the Eid festival.

See photos below:

Samira Bawumia

Samira was captured in a colourfully wrapped slit and top outfit. Her white veil, burgundy mask and the silver hand accessories compliments and look.

Ayisha Yakubu

The Media personality was adorned in a mixture of green long apparel and a touch of shiny bling. She complimented her style with nude makeup, a designed face mask and a scarf that perfectly fits her looks.

Emelia Brobbey

Although the actress is not a Muslim, she took to her Instagram page to wish all Muslims in the country a happy Eid.

As if that was not enough, Emelia dressed in long black apparel and complimented it with nude makeup and a black veil to match her outfit.

Jackie Appiah

The actress also served us with a long black Jalabia accompanied with a black veil. She stunned some blue shoe and a red black to complete her look. We are as well in love with her infectious smile.