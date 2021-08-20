Samira Bawumia’s birthday drip is the state this nation aspires to be, just splendid

Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President always look regal in African Print; making headlines on social media.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the 41-year-old who is also known for her love for fashion stunned us with a body-flattering lace outfit.

As usual, Mrs Bawumia didn't leave her paring hijab that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

Aside from the lace outfits, Mrs Bawumaia further wore another emerald green ensemble that made her look ethereal and virtuous.

We love her accessories and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smiles for the camera is breathtaking.

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.