Hot mini outfits do magic to every woman's figure especially when she knows how to rock them properly. It is one of the perfect outfits to help switch up look when you want to. When you rock them, your lovely legs flaunt themselves and you get everyone's attention in a flash.

Mini outfits have always been a top pick for bold and stylish women who are willing to take risks when it comes to fashion and we know someone who rocks such outfits to perfection.

Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio never shies away from pulling off amazing outfits, from red carpets to other events.

She consistently set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes anytime.

The actress sure knows how to serve the mini outfit goals and we love how she does it in these photos.

We love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits every time.

Let’s raid into Sandra’s wardrobe for all the mini outfits’ inspiration.

